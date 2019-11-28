Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian 'Perfection' on Her Latest Instagram Post

Tristan Thompson can’t get enough of his ex Khloé Kardashian.

The 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player left yet another flirtatious comment on Kardashian’s most recent Instagram post, gushing over the reality star and calling her “perfection.”

In the post, Kardashian, 35, poses in a white long-sleeved body suit and matching strappy high heels to promote her Good American brand. The sexy image garnered plenty of attention, earning comments from mom Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner and more stars, but none of the praise stood out like that from her ex.

“😍WOW! PERFECTION! WOW👸 ❤️,” Thompson wrote in response to the photo.

This isn’t the first time that Thompson has gushed over Kardashian, with whom he shares 19-month-old daughter True Thompson, since their split earlier this year after news broke in February that he cheated on Kardashian with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

In fact, the NBA star regularly “likes” and comments on the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s posts.

In September, Thompson left a flirtatious message on a picture of Kardashian peeking out of the corner of the frame with the sun shining behind her.

Kardashian captioned her snap, “May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” to which Thompson wrote, “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond].”

Earlier this month, Thompson commented on a promotional photo for kardashian’s new pink diamond KKW Fragrance, writing, “❤️👑❤️.”

He then helped Kardashian celebrate the launch by sending her some giant pink balloons that spelled out the name of the fragrance a couple days later.

Kardashian gratefully shared a video of the gesture, saying in the clip that she appreciated his “thoughtfulness.”

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she said, adding, “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that although the former couple will be spending a lot of time together during the holidays for little True, the mother of one is not interested in getting back together with Thompson.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source said of Kardashian. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested,” the source added. “She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Last month, Kardashian opened up on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, saying that since she and Thompson broke up, she hasn’t been in a “rush” to start dating again.

“I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else,” she said, adding that she “forgives” Thompson.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim.”