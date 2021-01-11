Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian His 'Queen' in Flirty Instagram Comment

The couple has been going strong since getting back together last summer

Tristan Thompson is showing his woman some love.

On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian posted a sultry photo of herself on Instagram modeling some of her Good American clothing — animal print leggings with a matching bra and jacket.

"Head to Toe — @goodamerican," Kardashian, 36, captioned the post.

And the look certainly caught Thompson's eye. "My Queen," the NBA player commented, adding a crown and red heart emoji.

The couple has been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with their daughter True, 2½, during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source told PEOPLE in August. "He is an amazing dad and partner."

"Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around," the source added at the time. "It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

Last month, Kardashian traveled to Boston — where Thompson, 29, recently moved with his new team, the Boston Celtics — to spend time with the power forward ahead of the holidays.

The couple was spotted heading to Zuma at the Four Seasons Hotel for a low-key dinner, which was documented by cameras.

"Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."

With Thompson in Boston, Kardashian rang in the new year with a low-key night at home with her daughter.

"I am staying in and cuddling my Tutu for NYE," she wrote on her Instagram Story on New Year's Eve.