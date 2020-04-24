KUWTK: Tristan Thompson Agrees to Create Embryos with Khloé Kardashian After She Freezes Her Eggs

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stefanie Keenan/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Khloé Kardashian has babies on the mind.

On Thursday night's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé begins the processes of freezing her eggs in case she decides to have children in the future.

"I realized there's nothing wrong with having this insurance policy," she says. "The doctor is really happy with the amount of follicles I have at the moment so this is going to be the perfect month to start hormone injections. Hopefully that will help my follicles grow to a healthy, mature size."

But the doctor explains that in order to know if an egg is viable, it must be mixed with sperm in order to create an embryo. At that point, the doctor can see if a healthy pregnancy can be achieved.

"I might be able to freeze 25 eggs, doesn't mean that any of them are healthy," says Khloé. "If you're going to go through this process, you want to go through it with the best guarantee that it's going to be a success at the end of the day."

"What if you're 40 and you want to thaw your eggs to create embryos and they tell you all your eggs are bad?" she says. "It's like a tug-of-war. I don't really know what to do."

After beginning the hormone injections, her doctor estimates that she has between 14-16 eggs — but she's still debating whether or not she wants to move forward with creating embryos.

"I do have a sperm donor," she says while speaking with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“You do?” says Kourtney, 41.

“Can I see a picture?” asks Kendall, 24.

Khloé clarifies that she was actually referring to her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor,” Khloé explains. “But you never know — like if what in three years I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that.' ”

Khloé, who already shares 2-year-old daughter True with Tristan, 29, admits she’s torn over what to do.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan, because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” she says. “But it’s weird, because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

(Khloé split from the basketball player last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn’t their first public scandal: Tristan also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with their baby girl, True.)

"Right now, Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we are figuring out boundaries," she says. "It's just not the right time. But, who knows."

Khloé undergoes a successful egg retrieval and decides that her best chance of having a successful pregnancy in the future is to create a few embryos and leave other eggs frozen.

"The whole egg retrieval process was really not as bad as I thought it was going to be," she says. "I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval, but this time making embryos."

"I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I," Khloé adds during a confessional. "I really think I will feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in the freezer and they are there if I want to use them."

And Tristan is completely on board with her decision. During a FaceTime call, he agrees to donate his sperm.

"I'm open to doing that and down to doing that," he says. "Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and feel safest, that's what I'm on board with."

"I'm all on board to however I can help," Tristan adds. "When I come out during the summertime, we can do it and go from there."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!