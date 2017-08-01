Trista Sutter Mourns the Loss of Her Grandmother Who Passed Away After Painful Battle with Alzheimer's

Trista Sutter is mourning the loss of her grandmother, who passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Monday evening to grieve the loss of Rosemary, as well as pay tribute to the “feisty” and “fearless” woman that Trista was fortunate to call grandma.

“In the book of my life, roses have consistently played a special role.🌹But long before dramatic televised ceremonies existed, they represented two beautiful women who helped create my story…my mother, Roseanne and my grandmother, Rosemary,” the first Bachelorette star began her touching post, which accompanied a smiling picture of her late grandmother who passed away Monday.

“Today, my Grandma Rose’s chapter has ended…at least the one here on earth…and even though I’ve shed many tears today and will continue to grieve her passing, I can’t help but be thankful that it was finally her time. 🙏🏼” she continued.



Though the mother of two is heartbroken over the death, she is thankful that her grandmother is no longer in pain.

“I am thankful that she has found the peace that she deserves after years of Alzheimer’s & pain. I am thankful that I now have another angel to watch over me & my family,” she wrote. “Most of all, though, I am thankful that she is forevermore divinely reunited with her one true love…my grandfather. ❤️”



Trista, 44, concluded the post, “Rest in peace, gma. You and your feisty, fearless self will always be a favorite story in the book of my life. I love you. 😘❤️#rip #grandmarose #loveroffamily #loveroffootball #loverofpurdue #boilermaker #youwillbemissed.”

The past two months have been an emotional season for Trista, who suffered a seizure while on vacation in Croatia with her husband, Ryan, and their children — son Maxwell ‘Max’ Alston, 9, and daughter Blakesley Grace, 8 — in early June.

“This was me yesterday. …two hours after I had a seizure. …two hours after I fell on my daughter’s chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. …two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe,” she wrote in a candid Instagram post the day after the life-threatening incident.

Although the seizure shook both Trista and Ryan emotionally, it was a “moment of awakening” for the couple.

“This sort of weird thing happened with Trista and I. It sort of reprioritized our life a little bit,” Ryan, 42, previously told PEOPLE.

“It’s kind of hard to explain the effect, but it’s been profound in the fact that we just don’t worry about things quite as much as we used to or stress about things quite as much as we used to,” he said, and added, “One, because I think stress played a factor in Trista’s seizure and two, because you just realize that life is kind of short and precious and that worrying too much — I mean obviously there are things you have to worry about in life — but too much of that is just wasting your time.”