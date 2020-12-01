"I am so sorry that so many of you are struggling with similar situations and trying to find answers with medical conditions," the former Bachelorette star said

Trista Sutter is grateful for the support of her fans.

On Monday, the former Bachelorette star, 48, took a moment to thank fans for the love she's received after she opened up about a mysterious illness that has been plaguing her husband of almost 17 years, Ryan Sutter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a teary-eyed video on her Instagram Story, Trista addressed the overwhelming amount of responses the family has gotten, saying, "My last post about Ryan's health has gotten a lot of people messaging and texting and emailing and calling, and I just wanted to say thank you."

Image zoom Credit: Trista Sutter/ instagram

Image zoom Credit: Trista Sutter/ instagram

"I know that life is busy and I know that people have a lot going on these days and are trying to survive and get through difficult times — or even celebrate successes — and for those of you who have reached out, who have even liked or commented [or] messaged, whatever, all of it, we are so grateful," she continued. "I am so sorry that so many of you are struggling with similar situations and trying to find answers with medical conditions."

"This year is hard," she added. "So, anyway, thank you for sharing your stories. Thank you for your support, it means a lot."

Image zoom Ryan and Trista Sutter | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

On Sunday, the mom of two shared a lengthy post on Instagram revealing that Ryan, 46, has been "struggling for months" with his health.

Reflecting on the recent Thanksgiving holiday, Trista wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the former football player, "This week is usually one of my favorites. Creating memories with family, honoring traditions, filling our bellies with the tastiest of treats, and recognizing our blessings. I wrote a book on gratitude after all. It's for that reason, though, that I haven't posted."

"I know I should be thankful, but I don't want to be fake. And, I'm struggling. This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can't work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough," she continued. "We've been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers."

According to Trista, the family — which includes their two children, daughter Blakesley Grace, 11, and son Maxwell Alston, 13 — recently "found out that Ryan doesn't have cancer," though doctors have yet to diagnosis him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A HUGE relief...without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer," she wrote. "How messed up is that? Don't worry, I know. It's messed up. But, that's where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing."

She went on to say that she understands "it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful."

"Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis. Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free," she said. "But if I'm not posting or answering emails or emotional or disconnected, please remember that everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Sutter Says He Still Can't Watch Wife Trista's Season of The Bachelorette — 17 Years Later

Additionally, alongside each clip posted on her Instagram Story Monday, Trista also included a caption detailing her appreciation for the support she and Ryan have received.

"It's not always easy to share when things are difficult and this has definitely been difficult," she wrote. "But what makes it easier is support and encouragement and prayers and for that and so much more, we are grateful."

She continued, "Even if it's difficult to just be grateful. Because it is. And that's why I wanted to share. To be real and remind everyone that even though it may look like it from the outside, life isn't always a fairy tale."

She added in her third post that she and Ryan would continue "to keep searching for answers and doctors who will actually listen."