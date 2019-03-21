Trista Sutter wants to see some changes brought to the Bachelor franchise.

Trista, who was the runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor and went on to be the first star of The Bachelorette, falling in love with now-husband Ryan Sutter — spoke with SiriusXM host Michelle Collins on The Michelle Collins Show about the hit ABC series. She revealed one major modification that she’d like to have implemented.

Although the franchise has consistently cast a fan-favorite contestant or runner-up as the Bachelor or Bachelorette, Trista, 46, wants to see someone who hasn’t previously appeared on either of the shows to be chosen as ABC’s next leading man or lady.

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter Dala Yitzhak/ABC/Getty

“My biggest issue with the show if I’m going to be honest, is that they only take people who were on it as a contestant to become the main person,” Collins said during the episode.

And Trista couldn’t agree more.

“True, yeah, I have always said that! They need to pluck someone out of obscurity,” she said. “Again, someone no one knows, someone who is someone who people want to watch.”

In fact, Trista has already expressed her opinions to series creator Mike Fleiss.

“I want to get to know the person while we’re knowing the contestants a little bit, and that’s why your seasons were so much fun,” said Collins.

Sutter agreed: “Because no one knew us. Yeah, it’s true. I totally agree. I’ve always said that. I’ve told Fleiss that.”

In 2003, season 1 of The Bachelorette premiered. Trista met Ryan, who proposed during the finale.

“Today is a day I have dreamt about my entire life, since I was a little girl, I had visions of a man I could see a future with, but someone whose face was always blurred until now,” Trista said before Ryan got down on one knee. “I see a white dress, and I see it with you. You stepped out of my dreams and into my world.”

The two married on Dec. 6, 2003 in the franchise’s first-ever televised wedding, broadcast as a mini-series, Trista & Ryan’s Wedding. It was watched by 26 million viewers and set the stage for a Bachelor tradition: Several other successful couples have gone on to have televised Bachelor weddings since then, and the Sutters have attended many of them.

Four years after their wedding, they welcomed their first child, a boy named Max, on July 25, 2007. Trista left her career as a physical therapist to care for Max full-time. “I always wanted to be a career woman, but once we had our kids, I was like I’m done,” she said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2013. “I’m toast.”

And in April 2009, daughter Blakesley joined the family. “They are our world,” Trista said later of her children. “They really have shown us to appreciate the little things in life.”

Although Blakesley, 9, would like to follow in the footsteps of her mother by appearing on the show, Trista hopes that her desire will change as she grows older.

“If Blakesley has anything to say about it, she will be, but we will be putting that off for as long as possible,” Trista said about her daughter potentially appearing on the show.

“How about I mean never,” said Collins, which Trista affirmed: “Exactly.”

“Ideally, never,” added Trista.

This past December, the couple celebrated their 15h wedding anniversary and dedicated heartfelt messages to each other in honor of the special occasion.

“15 years ago, I was in a dream … my wedding day. A beautiful day with a beautiful man to start a beautiful life,” Trista wrote — alongside a throwback photo of herself leaning against Ryan at their wedding reception — adding that Kelsea Bellerini’s song “Legends” always reminds her of her husband. “Thank you for loving me for me … not fame or glory or just to ‘win’ that final rose. You and our family are the best part of our story and I can’t wait to see what the next 15 years brings and the 15 after that and the 15 after that.”

Ryan shared a photo of himself with Trista on a hiking trip together and shared the secret to their happy marriage.

“In 15 years, we’ve been bad, ugly, but never indifferent,” he wrote.

“No matter what, we’ve never stopped caring – about each other, our family or our lives together. I suppose that’s our secret?” wrote Ryan. “Thank you @tristasutter for showing me what real love means, for putting up with me and for always caring. I love you forever and ever.”

Season 15 of The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown, premieres May 13 on ABC.