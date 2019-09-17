Find Out What to Watch on TV This Fall from All the Stars Who Hit Our Tribeca TV Festival Photo Booth

They're tuned in — are you?
By Lauren Lieberman
September 17, 2019 05:58 PM

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

of Katy Keene

of Katy Keene

2 of 26

Dax Shepard & Lake Bell

of Bless This Mess

of Bless This Mess

3 of 26

Denny Love, Jay Lee, Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth

of Looking for Alaska

of Looking for Alaska

4 of 26

Hasan Minhaj

of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

5 of 26

Forest Whitaker

of Godfather of Harlem

of Godfather of Harlem

6 of 26

Samuel Farnsworth, Alena Smith, Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Ella Hunt, Anna Baryshnikov & Adrian Blake Enscoe

of Dickinson

of Dickinson

7 of 26

Lucien Laviscount

of Katy Keene

of Katy Keene

8 of 26

Ashleigh Murray

of Katy Keene

of Katy Keene

9 of 26

Steven Soderbergh, Paul Pawlowski, David Check & Sarah Girgis

of Leavenworth

of Leavenworth

Zane Holtz

Zane Holtz

of Katy Keene

of Katy Keene

11 of 26

Katherine LaNasa

of Katy Keene

of Katy Keene

12 of 26

Jonny Beauchamp

of Katy Keene

of Katy Keene

13 of 26

Andrea Sperling, Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Shakina Nayfack, Faith Soloway & Jill Soloway

of Transparent

of Transparent

14 of 26

Amy Brenneman

of Goliath

of Goliath

15 of 26

Billy Bob Thornton

of Goliath

of Goliath

16 of 26

Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi & Emily Tosta

of Party of Five

of Party of Five

17 of 26

Ilfenesh Hadera

of Godfather of Harlem

of Godfather of Harlem

18 of 26

Kurt Fuller, Michael Emerson, Robert King, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, Michelle King, Katja Herbers & Mike Colter

of Evil

of Evil

19 of 26

Erik Parker, One9, Questlove, Black Thought & Angie Day

of Hip Hop: Songs That Shook America

of Hip Hop: Songs That Shook America

20 of 26

Mark Duplass & Sydney Fleischman

of Room 104

of Room 104

21 of 26

Shamier Anderson

of Goliath

of Goliath

22 of 26

David Crane, Marta Kauffman & Kevin Bright

of Friends

of Friends

23 of 26

Whoopi Goldberg & James Spader

of The View and The Blacklist

of The View and The Blacklist

24 of 26

RonReaco Lee, Tracy Oliver, Mark Tallman & Michelle Buteau 

of First Wives Club

of First Wives Club

25 of 26

Tania Raymonde

of Goliath

of Goliath

