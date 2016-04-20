Plus, an update on the Mean Girls musical

Why Tina Fey is Thanking Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper for Getting Pregnant (Hint: It Has to Do With Mean Girls!)

Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond have a lot of time to work on the Mean Girlsmusical – and it’s all because of Ellie Kemper.

“Thanks to Ellie Kemper’s pregnancy, we have this whole summer to focus on it,” said Fey during a Tribeca Film Festival 2016 event Tuesday evening.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star is expecting her first child with her husband Michael Koman. Kemper spoke about her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last Wednesday.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Fey didn’t know if and when Kemper, 35, was going to get pregnant in real life, and admits that’s part of the reason why she decided Kimmy would lose her virginity in the second season.

“I was, a little bit protecting myself in case we needed an on-camera pregnancy,” she said.

However, they ended not needing an on-camera pregnancy because Kemper isn’t due until August, which falls in between seasons. “Well played,” Fey joked.

Fey also spoke of the challenges of adapting her 2004 film Mean Girls as a musical. As she and Richmond, who also composes the music for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt start working on the Mean Girls musical, they have to decide whether or not they’re going to update it to include social media.

“The thing about social media is that it doesn’t dramatize well,” she said. “It’s been a question of like, ‘Yeah, do you take out things that are now outdated like three way calling and stuff?'”