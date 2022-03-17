Trevor Noah called Kanye West's treatment of his ex-wife "belligerent" while speaking about "the harassment many women face when trying to leave" a relationship

Trevor Noah Weighs in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Split: It's 'Terrifying to Watch'

Trevor Noah is sharing his thoughts on the evolving Kim Kardashian-Kanye West split, specifically focusing on how the SKIMS mogul is being treated.

The Daily Show host, 38, appeared in an extended video clip on Tuesday, in which he discussed the famous pair's fallout amid their divorce.

Noah said it is a story "more people should pay attention to," adding that "over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back."

While Noah acknowledged that "when it started, it was, some would say 'romantic,' " the comedian then brought up several more recent examples he described as troublesome, like West's music video for "Eazy" in which a claymation likeness of Pete Davidson, Kardashian's boyfriend, was buried alive.

"I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy," Noah continued, insinuating that West should seek help.

"What's weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health, so I get it. You want to have art as therapy, but here's what's weird. What Kanye doesn't understand is that what we're seeing is... it makes you uncomfortable."

The TV host added of the "escalating" situation, "There's an element of a woman saying to her ex, 'Hey, please leave me alone.' "

"It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit," he said. "I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Sing Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' in Adorable Videos

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," Noah said. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [toxic relationships]."

"What we're seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her," he continued.

Noah also referenced his own upbringing, which he said took place in an abusive household. "One of the things I found most interesting was how often people told my mom that she was overreacting. What I found interesting was how many times people told my mom to calm down, told my family to calm down."

"You see a world where women are questioned for what is happening to them, as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them," he said.

At the end of his statement, Noah made the observation that "if Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?"

Earlier this week, Kardashian called out her rapper ex on Instagram for the "narrative" she said he's creating regarding when he can see their kids.

On Monday, West shared a photo to Instagram of 8-year-old daughter North's backpack adorned with three pins: one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face and another of West's face.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," he wrote in the caption. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

Later, Kardashian responded in a since-deleted comment, sharing that West saw his kids that morning.

"Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she wrote.