'Grateful' Trevor Noah Credits His Success to 'Brilliant' Black Women During 'Daily Show' Sign-Off

Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show.

Noah, 38, signed off Thursday night after a seven-year run as host of the Comedy Central series.

In a clip of his final monologue, which was released a few hours before the show airs, the late night host expressed his gratitude to the fans, and to the "brilliant" Black women in his life who he said were "a lot of the reason why I'm here."

"I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he began. "There were empty seats and then I look at this now, I don't take it for granted ever."

"Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it because I know there's an empty seat that sits behind it so thank you so much," he continued. "Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips."

Noah also expressed his thanks to "everyone who's had an opinion, everyone whose been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it's a critique... I wanna say I appreciate those people. Even the people who hate-watch, you still pulled up the ratings so thank you, I'm eternally grateful to you."

Trevor Noah at his final show.

Noah then turned his attention to the "brilliant" Black women in his life, and those living in America, who he said played an important role in his success.

"Special shout out to Black women. I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, 'Oh Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'" he shared. "From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well."

Continuing, Noah said, "I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to Black women cause, unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f--- around and find out."

"Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people live... when things go bad, Black people know that it's worse for them," he went on. "Black women in particular, they know what s--- is. They know what happens if things do not go the way it should."

The late night host called out several Black leaders, including Roxane Gay, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Zoé Samudzi and Tarana Burke, and referred to them as "brilliant, brilliant women." He also thanked them for taking the time "to inform me, to educate me, to argue with me."

"Do yourself a favor: you truly want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to Black women — they're a lot of the reason why I'm here and so I'm grateful to them," he added. "I'm grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you."

Brad Barket/Getty

The Daily Show premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host. Jon Stewart sat behind the satirical news desk until 2015, when Noah was tapped to take the reins.

Noah first announced his departure from the show in a clip shared on Twitter in September.

"One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … was a feeling of gratitude," he began.

"There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he continued. "It's been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice…. What a journey it's been."

"It's something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic," said Noah. "And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly."

Noah added, "I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s----y on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."

He echoed those sentiments when talking to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the announcement was made.

Rich Fury/Getty

"Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end," said Noah. "A lot of American business and American media is just like, 'Keep it going as long as possible,' but I think it's healthy for things to end when they're still in a good place. I want to leave before I'm burnt out, because there are many other things I'd like to do."

Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy praised Noah in a statement prior to his departure.

"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," he said. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."

Next up, Noah is embarking on a multi-city comedy tour in the new year.

Noah's third standup special, I Wish You Would, is currently streaming on Netflix, and The Daily Show will return on Jan. 17 with a string of guest hosts including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.

Franken, 71, teased his appearance by writing on Twitter that he is working on Trump indictment material and will be guest-hosting for a week.