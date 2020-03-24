Trevor Noah Says Social Distancing 'Hasn't Changed' His Life: 'I Don't Need to Go Outside'

Life for many Americans has drastically changed this month as the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country — but not quite for Trevor Noah.

On Monday’s “At Home” edition of Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show, the Daily Show host appeared via video chat to discuss how he’s handling social distancing, i.e. staying home as much as possible in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

“I’m not going to lie to you, Jimmy, I haven’t noticed any difference in my life,” said Noah, 36. “I’m not even trying to be funny here. … No joke, I have experienced no change in my world.”

“My whole life I’ve been an indoors kid,” he explained. “I loved playing outside, but … my mom had to chase me out of the house to go and play with the other kids. Because I wanted to be at home, I wanted to play video games, and I wanted to watch TV. I don’t go outside. I don’t need to go outside.”

“I don’t like being inside — I love being inside,” he insisted. “I live inside. That’s me. So my life hasn’t changed, other than the stress of what’s happening in the world. Because I feel for what’s happening, I’m worried about what’s going to happen in the world, for people, economically. … That’s the thing that stresses me out. But for me, I’m not even going to lie to you and say I’ve been stressed in any way. I’m completely fine.”

Noah also called out people who are buying toilet paper in bulk and hoarding it.

“People don’t know what to buy in an emergency,” he said. “People are buying toilet paper like coronavirus is going to make you go on a rampage in the bathroom or something. You don’t need that much toilet paper!”

He and Fallon compared the virus to a zombie invasion, speculating that people would not be going outside if it weren’t an “invisible” threat.

“If coronavirus was zombies, we wouldn’t be acting like this,” Noah said. “If it was actual zombies walking through the streets, no one would be like, ‘I’ll take my chances.’ ”

“We’re not staying at home because everyone is going to die — we’re doing this preemptively,” he continued. “We are trying to prevent a disaster from happening, and so we have to do the boring thing. Prevention is always boring.”

Last but not least, the comedian spoke about donating to No Kid Hungry, a campaign helping make sure kids get the food they need during school closures and all year long.

“Here’s the thing — there are millions of kids in America who get their food from school. There are millions of kids in America who might get one of their only nutritious meals at school,” Noah said. “In closing the schools, which I understand was necessary for many people, we also have to acknowledge how many children now no longer have access to that one meal that they were having every day.”

“And I think it’s really important for us, especially at this moment in time, to try and support those in our communities who are the most affected by this,” he continued. “For me, feeding kids is something you take for granted. I know what it was like to grow up in a home where we didn’t have food all the time. I know what it was like to go for two or three nights not eating, and I don’t think any kid should ever have to go through that.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are now almost 44,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 537 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness.

