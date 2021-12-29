Trevor Noah Posts Photo of Him and Minka Kelly with His Loved Ones During Trip to South Africa

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are overseas together this holiday season.

On Instagram Wednesday, the 37-year-old Daily Show host posted a photo of the pair gathered around a table with several others. Noah and Kelly, 41, were attending a birthday party for his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana in his South African hometown.

"Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana," he captioned the photo, in which the Friday Night Lights alum sat beside him. "May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking. 🥰."

About Noah and Kelly, a source tells PEOPLE that "they break up and get back together all of the time," adding, "They do seem to really love each other and each time they get back together, they try their best to make it stick."

PEOPLE first confirmed Noah and Kelly's relationship in August 2020. At the time, a source said it's "a very serious relationship" and "they're very happy" together.

Then, a separate source told PEOPLE in January that Noah and Kelly were "making plans for a future together," adding that they've "been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

When their breakup was confirmed in May, an insider said they're "not officially back together" and are "figuring things out."

Noah and Kelly continued to be seen out together after their split, including going for a walk together with her dog Fred. They also vacationed together in St. Barts in the month of their separation, during which they were seen "kissing" and getting "cuddly" while dining at Orega.

While Noah also typically stays mum about his romances, he did speak about his views on getting married someday.

On SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in 2019, Noah said he's "not opposed" to marriage. But he also declared he's "a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're married."