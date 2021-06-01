A source told PEOPLE last month that the two had parted ways

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted After Split: 'They're Figuring Things Out,' Source Says

The love story between Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly may not be over just yet.

The stars spent time together in St. Barts last week following their recent split, PEOPLE confirms. According to one source, the two are "not officially back together," but are "figuring things out."

A second source tells PEOPLE the Daily Show host, 37, and Titans actress, 40, were "kissing" and getting "cuddly" while dining at French-Japanese fusion restaurant Orega on the Caribbean island on May 25. According to the source, they departed the vacation hot spot together via private plane the next day.

Reps for Noah and Kelly could not be reached for comment.

The St. Barts trip comes just weeks after a source told PEOPLE last month that Noah and Kelly were going their separate ways. Though neither has publicly addressed their relationship, PEOPLE confirmed last August that the two were dating. A source said at the time that they were "very serious" and "very happy."

The following month, in September, the pair was seen together for the first time heading into Noah's apartment in New York City.

After Noah purchased a home in Los Angeles for them to share at the end of December, another source close to the couple said they were "still really happy and in love."

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the source said in January. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams; PEOPLE confirmed in January 2018 that the two had broken up.