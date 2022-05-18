Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Are 'Officially Over': Source

The Euphoria actress and The Daily Show host began dating in 2020

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have ended their relationship, PEOPLE has learned.

"Minka is single now," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Another source close to both Kelly, 41, and Noah, 38, confirms, "They have been broken up for a while."

The Euphoria actress "has the best attitude," says the first source. "She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

Kelly and Noah began dating in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that August.

"They're very happy," an insider said at the time. "It's a very serious relationship."

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the insider said in 2020. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

The couple parted ways briefly in May 2021 before they were spotted out together in St. Barts just a few weeks later. A source told PEOPLE last June that Noah and Kelly were "figuring things out."

Kelly last posted photos from a trip to South Africa with Noah this past January, calling the trip to The Daily Show host's homeland "the holiday of a lifetime."

According to another insider, Noah was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship. He's back in the dating game as well."