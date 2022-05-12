Trevor Noah Mourns the Death of His Grandmother Gogo: 'I've Cried All Week'

The Daily Show host called his grandmother Frances "Gogo" Noah, 95, "a woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love"

Trevor Noah is mourning a beloved member of his family.

The Daily Show host announced the death of his grandmother Frances "Gogo" Noah at age 95.

Noah's tribute posted to Instagram Thursday included a brief, silent video of the pair posing for a photo. The emotional tribute also led with a quote from Gogo: "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

"This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo," wrote Noah, 38. "My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family's greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones."

"Her house in Soweto wasn't just a home, it was a refuge," continued the Emmy winner, "a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest."

Before concluding his tribute, Noah thanked fans "for the condolences and the blessings" they've sent his way.

"I've cried all week celebrating the greatest 'movie' I've ever watched. A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last," he said. "A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother's Day which she enjoyed to the fullest. Hamba Kahle Gogo. ❤️"

Fans may recognize Noah's grandmother from a 2018 episode of The Daily Show when he visited his South African hometown to interview Gogo for the MTV Cribs-inspired segment "Cribs: Oppression Edition."

Together, they had a deep conversation about Apartheid, South Africa's system of institutionalized racial segregation in place from the late 1940s until the early 1990s.

On a lighter note, Gogo shared a sweet habit in which she would partake daily — and it involved a photo of Noah as a child.

"I always look at that photograph ... And I ask God every morning when I look at it, 'Morning, Trevor!'" she said before jokingly adding, "And he never answers!"