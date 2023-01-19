Trevor Noah Compares 'The Daily Show' 'Grind' to Wedding Planning: 'There's No Honeymoon'

Trevor Noah is enjoying his time away from the The Daily Show.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the former Daily Show host, 38, opened up about his departure from the series, which he officially exited in December.

Though Noah said he appreciated how the show kept him updated on current events and news, he also admitted that it's nice to have a break from the daily "grind."

"I remember there was one Met Gala afterparty I was at," he recalled. "You're at this event, it's amazing, everyone's having a good time, you know there's people dancing, there's Rihanna, there's Harry Styles, and I'm in a corner like, 'Is the filibuster tomorrow? What's happening tomorrow?' ...so now I decide when to consume news."

Continuing, Noah acknowledged that he misses "the people, the culture and the vibe" — but that's about it.

"Making a daily television show, in many ways, is like planning a wedding," he explained. "So you're thinking who are the guests? What are you gonna wear? What's gonna happen? Who's gonna be making a toast? what will the speeches be about? What's everybody eating? Who's sitting where? How's it all going? And then the wedding happens, and then you go, 'Alright, we're doing another wedding tomorrow.'"

"There's no honeymoon," he added. "So I do miss the discipline, I do miss the joy that came from cracking that nut every single day, but I don't miss the grind."

Noah also quipped: "I miss thinking about things more as well, now. So now something happens and I enjoy the fact I just get to sit and be like, 'Huh, I don't have an opinion yet.'"

In September, the longtime host announced his departure from The Daily Show after seven years.

"One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … was a feeling of gratitude," he said in a clip shared on Twitter. "There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years."

"It's been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it's been," he added.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

A few months later, Noah officially signed off as host, crediting his success as host to the "brilliant" Black women who raised and inspired him.

"Special shout out to Black women. I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, 'Oh Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'" he shared. "From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well," he said, in part, during his December monologue.

The late night host called out several Black leaders, including Roxane Gay, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Zoé Samudzi and Tarana Burke, and referred to them as "brilliant, brilliant women." He also thanked them for taking the time "to inform me, to educate me, to argue with me."

"Do yourself a favor: you truly want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to Black women — they're a lot of the reason why I'm here and so I'm grateful to them," he added. "I'm grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you."

The Daily Show premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host. Jon Stewart sat behind the satirical news desk until 2015, when Noah was tapped to take the reins.

Though he may not be hosting any longer, Noah is still busy as ever. Currently, he's in the midst of his multi-city comedy stand-up tour across the nation. His third standup special, I Wish You Would, is also streaming on Netflix.

The Daily Show returned on Jan. 17 with Leslie Jones taking on the guest hosting role. A string of other celebrities are set to later host the series, including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.