Trevor Noah Says Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Was the 'Soundtrack of My Life' As He Left the 'Daily Show'

Trevor Noah returns to host the Grammy Awards Sunday, making it the third year in a row he has hosted music's biggest night.

Since hosting last year's show, Noah left The Daily Show in December after hosting for seven seasons.

And fittingly, Beyoncé's Renaissance, which is up for Album of the Year, had the perfect song to be the "soundtrack of my life" during this time of transition.

When PEOPLE Every Day Host Janine Rubenstein suggested that the superstar's Grammy-nominated lead single "Break My Soul," with its lines about quitting what doesn't serve you (including your job!) might have inspired him to move on from the gig and live his best life, Noah agreed.

"I truly, truly am" living my best life, he said. "I truly, truly am."

Trevor Noah. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Noah also gave props to nominated artists DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles, who "followed me around everywhere I went."

Of life post-talk show, Noah said, "It's been really fun. I was doing standup all the years that I've been at The Daily Show, but now it's different in that I have a little more time to soak in the cities that I'm visiting. I have a little more time to be present and explore. It's not in and out anymore."

He continued, "I'm enjoying getting in touch with cities and countries around the world. It's no different for the Grammys, funny enough. It used to be that I would've to rush in, really cram everything in, do the Grammys, and then and then leave immediately. And now I get to soak it in a little bit more. I get to enjoy the experience both before and afterward without thinking about a show that I have to create."

Noah's Grammys crew includes executive producer Ben Winston, whom he worked with in South Africa.

"In life, you can't always control what's gonna happen to you, but you can control who it happens with often times," Noah said "And so working with a great team is important to me."

Trevor Noah. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Winston reciprocated the praise.

"He's exceptional," Winston told PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "He has the audience in the palm of his hand, makes them laugh, is clearly a big fan of music and everyone in the room. And it's just a joy to do it.

Any diva behavior behind the scenes, like requesting only red M&Ms or ice water flown in from Nova Scotia?

Not for Noah.

"He's very, very easygoing," Winston said "Very, very laid back. He's just soaking it in."

Tune in to the Grammy Awards Sun., Feb 5., at 8 p.m. ET.