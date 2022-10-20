Trevor Noah is embarking on his next project.

The comedian announced a new comedy special coming to Netflix in November — which will premiere less than a month before he officially leaves The Daily Show. Noah, 38, teased the new project — his third comedy special for Netflix — in an Instagram post.

The special, called I Wish You Would, will premiere globally on Netflix Nov. 22. The streamer teased that the special will include "revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry."

Noah's two other Netflix specials —2017's Afraid of the Dark and 2018's Son of Patricia — are available to stream now.

The news of Noah's next comedy special comes nearly a month after he announced his forthcoming exit from The Daily Show after seven years as host. In late September, Noah revealed his decision to step away.

"One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … was a feeling of gratitude," he said in a segment on The Daily Show.

"There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he continued. "It's been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it's been."

Noah's last episode of the late night show will air on Dec. 8. The show will return again on Jan. 17, though no replacement for Noah has been announced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.