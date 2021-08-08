Comedian Trevor Moore, Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder, Dead at 41: 'This Is a Tragic and Sudden Loss'

Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter are mourning the loss of their friend and sketch comedy group member after his death

Trevor Moore, a comedian known for his work with his sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U' Know, has died. He was 41.

Moore's manager confirmed his death in a statement shared with Deadline, on behalf of his family and wife Aimee Carlson.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving," read the statement.

According to the outlet, Moore died after an accident on Friday night. No other details have been released.

A representative for Moore did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Moore co-founded his Whitest Kids U' Know comedy troupe at the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 1999 with Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, before eventually being joined by fellow members Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter.

Their television program of the same name ran for five seasons on IFC from 2007 to 2011. The group is still active, posting regularly on Twitch and YouTube.

Cregger and Brown issued public statements on Twitter Saturday night following their friend's tragic death.

"There isn't really anything I can say that will cover the place he had in my life. He was a one of a kind. A brilliant and kind man. I'll miss you forever buddy. @itrevormoore," wrote Cregger.

"Making @itrevormoore really laugh always gave me a sense of accomplishment. I'm so lucky i got to spend the last 20 years trying to get good at that," shared Brown.

Meanwhile, Williams and Trumeter decided to honor their late friend with imagery instead of words. Williams shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the two, while Trumeter posted a video of waves lightly crashing on a beach.

Brown and Cregger issued a further statement regarding Moore's death on the website for the group's upcoming animated movie, Mars.

"Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them," they shared.

In addition to WKUK, Moore was also famous for Walk the Prank, Just Roll with It, and the Trevor Moore Talk Show, as well as multiple albums, sketches, and stage shows.