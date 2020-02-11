Travis Scott Wasn't 'Thrilled' Kylie Jenner Hung Out with Drake After Their Split: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be spending more quality time together since their split, but theyaren’t ready to put a label on things yet.

“Kylie doesn’t want this public back-and-forth when it comes to her relationship with Travis,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper. “When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will.”

“For now, they are great and happy. They spend most days together with Stormi,” the source says about Jenner and Scott, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

PEOPLE reported in October that the pair had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner, 22, publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

During their split, multiple sources told PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was spending time with Drake, just one month after Jenner parted ways with Scott. She was also forced to deny dating her ex Tyga again after she was photographed outside a recording studio where the rapper was working.

And according to the source, Scott, 27, wasn’t “thrilled” his ex was spending time with other men.

“Travis was obviously never thrilled that Kylie hung out with other guys. He is very protective of Kylie,” the source says.

More recently, Jenner and Scott have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their little girl. (In recent weeks, celebrated Stomi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.)

Over the weekend, the exes rode in the same limousine for an Oscars afterparty on Sunday night, along with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

Jenner shared several videos to her Instagram Stories from the ride, showing Khloé, 35, and Kourtney, 40, dancing and fooling around in the limo. She then panned to Scott, who could be seen rolling a joint while decked out in a tan suit. On the video, Jenner wrote, “It be your own family sometimes.”

Recently, another source told PEOPLE, “They are very happy,” but noted, “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

The reality star “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis,” the source said, adding that she has “has done very well” without him.

“But they are great together,” the source added. “And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”