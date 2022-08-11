Travis Scott Shares Spicy Birthday Tribute to Kylie Jenner — and Reveals Her 'I Want It Now Look'

The rapper wished the mother of his children a happy birthday as The Kardashians star turned 25 on Wednesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Published on August 11, 2022 04:55 PM
2022 Billboard Music Awards Couples
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Travis Scott showed his birthday love for Kylie Jenner!

The 31-year-old rapper celebrated Jenner's 25th birthday on Wednesday by posting a series of cheeky photos of The Kardashians star on his Instagram Story.

"Happy f------ing birthday mi," he wrote over pics of Jenner, adding a string of brown heart emojis.

The first shot was of a make-up free Jenner with her wind-swept hair, leaning presumably against Scott's shoulder.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Travis Scott/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Travis Scott/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Travis Scott/Instagram

The second was a close-up of Jenner in a black collared V-neck and a full-face of makeup, while the next clip showed Jenner strutting in a yellow floral print dress and her long, straightened locks.

He posted another photo of Jenner in a pink thong bodysuit, writing "Birthday" along with some party popper emojis.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Travis Scott/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Travis Scott/Instagram

The last shot Scott posted in honor of the birthday girl pictured him holding Jenner's hand as she wore a metallic silver hooded cowl-neck top. Referencing the expression on her face, he wrote, "That's the I want it now look."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared on TikTok how she spent her special day, first posing with an iced coffee in hand and then cutting to a brunch spread of green juice, pastries and fruit. The video shows Jenner receiving well-wishes from loved ones around the table, which included sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>, Travis Scott
Travis Scott/Instagram

Jenner's 4-year-old daughter Stormi also made a cameo, snuggling up with her mom to smile for the camera. (The reality star and the rapper also share a 6-month-old son, whose name has not been revealed since Jenner decided to change it shortly after his birth.)

Jenner and Stormi attended the rapper's London concert last Saturday in support of his first solo performance since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021.

At the show, Scott gave daughter Stormi a special message from the stage, which she adorably reacted to in a TikTok from Jenner.

"Stormi, you ready baby?" he could be heard asking as the crowd cheered.

"Yes!" the little girl responded, before looking at Jenner, who asked again, "You ready?"

Stormi then nodded before the video cut to her dancing and jumping along with Scott's songs while wearing a leather jacket and red noise-canceling earphones.

