Travis Scott Posts Video of Baby Stormi Dancing to His Song — as Ex Kylie Jenner Watches

Could this be a sign that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together?

Over a week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, confirmed that they had split, the “Highest In the Room” rapper, 28, posted two videos that showed the pair hanging out with their daughter Stormi.

In the Instagram Story clips, Scott appeared to sit on a bed while Stormi, 20 months, watched one of her dad’s videos and excitedly danced along.

Although neither Scott nor Jenner make an appearance in the video, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul can be heard offscreen saying, “she’s so cute” — as well as trying to make sure her daughter didn’t accidentally turn the video off.

“Be careful, baby, don’t pause it!” she called out.

Image zoom Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

RELATED: Travis Scott Calls Daughter Stormi His ‘Battery,’ Says Being a Dad Is the ‘Most Magical Experience’

While it may not be clear what the future holds for her relationship with Scott, on Friday, the beauty mogul revealed that she is still very eager to give Stormi a sibling.

“I can’t wait to have more babies,” Kylie wrote during an Instagram Q&A with fans, echoing what a source told PEOPLE in June: “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

But she said she’s “not ready just yet” for baby No. 2.

Image zoom Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi in August Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship.

“They are taking some time but not done,” said a source. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner spoke out about the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms,” and emphasizing that their “main focus right now is Stormi.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Posts Cryptic Quote About Choosing to ‘Be Happy’ After Travis Scott Split

“They are both great parents and will co-parent,” a source previously told PEOPLE “They don’t want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect her.”

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the source added. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”