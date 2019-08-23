Travis Scott's Netflix Documentary Offers a Look Into His Childhood, Becoming a Dad to Stormi

Travis Scott is opening up his world to fans.

On Friday, Netflix released a trailer for Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, an 85-minute documentary that gives viewers a look into the life of Scott, 28, dating all the way back to his childhood.

“Travis motherf-ckin Scott, the greatest live performer on this planet,” a voice says in the trailer during clips of the rapper’s huge concerts.

“He was the first person to let me know I wasn’t alone,” another voice says, while a third adds, “He saved my life.”

The trailer also includes home footage clips of Scott’s childhood, including one of him playing the drums at a young age.

“I always knew, ya know, it was just the process of getting everybody else to figure that out,” the “Sicko Mode” musician says in a voiceover.

Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi, 18 months, are also seen in the trailer, as Scott says in an interview, “I just want to leave the whole world inspired.”

“We don’t just want hip-hop, bro, we want album of the year,” a fan says, referring to the Grammy Awards nominations last year.

Scott’s Super Bowl halftime performance is also seen in the trailer as a voice says, “He knew what he was getting into, he knew the controversy.”

As the trailer ends with flashes of clips from various points in his life, Scott stands off-stage at one of his concerts beside Jenner and their daughter as the massive crowd chants for the rapper.

On Thursday, Scott teased the release of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Instagram, sharing a photo of VHS tapes and promoting the documentary with a pop-up event in Houston, Texas.

“GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT. . !!!MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL. 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092,” he captioned the photo to his 19 million followers.

Scott released his third studio album, Astroworld, last August. The album was nominated for best rap album at the Grammys (Cardi B. won), while his single “Sicko Mode” received nominations for best rap performance and best rap song.

The rapper recently returned from his European vacation with Jenner and Stormi, where they celebrated the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday.

Prior to the trip, a flurry of speculation that Kylie and Travis might be getting married during the getaway was sparked after she was spotted boarding a private plane with what looked like a wedding dress.

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had no such plans.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly begins streaming on Netflix on Aug. 28.