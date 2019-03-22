Travis Scott ‘Is Really Making an Effort’ to Put Kylie Jenner and Stormi First: Source

Despite cross-country work commitments, Travis Scott is making sure that his relationship with Kylie Jenner is his top priority.

Scott, 27, is traveling throughout the U.S. on his Astroworld — Wish You Were Here tour, which is pulling him away from time at home in Los Angeles, where Jenner, 21, and their 13-month-old daughter Stormi reside and are cheering him on from afar.

Still, “Travis is really making an effort,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty

Following his Nashville show on Wednesday, the source says that “Travis flew to L.A. in the middle of the night to spend time with Kylie.”

Although they had limited time together — “He is leaving for Atlanta Friday morning, where he has a show tonight,” says the source — the Kylie Cosmetics founder was elated to see her rapper boyfriend.

“Kylie was very excited to see him. Things are great when they are together,” explains the source.

The source adds, “Again, it’s just very difficult for Kylie when Travis tours.”

The time apart has been a source of strain on the duo’s relationship — and has come amid reports that they’ve been dealing with some drama behind the scenes.

In late February, a TMZ report surfaced that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating, which prompted him to cancel his Feb. 28 Buffalo, New York, show and remain in L.A. (Scott announced on Twitter that he had both canceled and rescheduled his concert due to illness.)

A rep for Scott, however, strongly denied to PEOPLE that he was unfaithful or that he and Jenner had fought about cheating. A rep for Jenner had no comment.

“Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie,” another insider recently told PEOPLE of the rapper’s travel schedule for his Astroworld tour. “They spend very little time together.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“When he’s around, things are great with them,” the insider added. “But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.”

That said, the insider confirmed they are still together and that Scott is doing his best to reassure his girlfriend from afar.

“Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him,” said the insider. “He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”

Reps for both Jenner and Scott did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Although they may be thousands of miles apart at times, Scott is making his feelings for Jenner known to the world.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram

On Tuesday, Scott left a heart-eyes emoji on Jenner’s Instagram post.

Jenner shared a sexy snap in which she wore a see-through white T-shirt dress with her green bra and panties visible underneath, captioning it with a green and black heart emoji.

Scott then commented the loved-up emoji, as captured by Comments By Celebs — his third public display of affection for Jenner in recent weeks.

The rapper previously showed love for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by wearing a Kylie Jenner sweatshirt from her merch shop to a Houston Rockets basketball game March 13, which featured her posing in a sexy lace bra.

He also gave Jenner a shoutout earlier this month during a show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, calling her his “wifey,” a nickname he’s called her many times before, despite the fact that they are not married or engaged.