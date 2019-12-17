Travis Scott Likes Kylie Jenner's Sexy Bra Photos on Instagram 2 Months After Going on a Break

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may no longer be together, but there’s no doubt the pair has remained friendly since going on a break this fall.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of bra photos to Instagram, which were captured behind the scenes of a photo shoot.

“set days .. 🖤📸,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, captioned the four sexy snaps, in which she wears a strapless, cream-colored bra as she poses for the camera.

Among the users that helped her amass nearly 7.5 million Instagram likes on the post was Scott, 28, who pushed the heart button on the photos.

Scott’s affirmation of his ex’s sultry images came one day before her big sister Kim Kardashian addressed their relationship status on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

During Kardashian West’s visit to the talk show, she cleared up a slew of rumors about her famous family — including the mystery of Jenner’s tear-shaped diamond.

Jenner was seen rocking the sparkling stone on Friday night, in a video posted to her Instagram Story. While many fans assumed the jewelry meant that she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott were engaged, the Kimoji creator set the record straight.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

“Definitely, they’re not engaged,” Kardashian West, 39, said of Jenner’s “big ring” — noting, too, that her sister was “wearing it on a different finger.”

“I think she bought that herself because she was showing us,” Kardashian West added.

This is hardly the first time that Jenner’s jewels have ignited speculation that she and Scott, who went on a break in September after two years of dating, could be headed to the altar, considering the number of times she has been seen wearing a diamond on that finger. The two stars also fueled marriage rumors, with Jenner often referring to Scott as her “hubby” and Scott using the term “wifey” to describe Jenner.

Like Kardashian West on Ellen, Jenner’s famous family members have been questioned about her engagement and marital status many times in the past.

While Kardashian West was sure her sister isn’t getting married, she was less sure as to whether Jenner and Scott are back together.

“I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” Kardashian West said of the pair, who share 1½-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. “I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are.”

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jenner and Scott were first spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018. In September, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

And friends they appear to be. On Thanksgiving, Jenner, Scott and Stormi were together in Palm Springs at Jenner’s mom’s house.

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” an insider told PEOPLE, adding that while the couple is still taking a break from their relationship, they “seem happy.”

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source added. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

While in Palm Springs, Jenner and Scott were also seen together at the Agua Caliente casino, video of which was posted to fan accounts online. Earlier in November, Jenner flew to Houston to support Scott’s Astroworld Festival.