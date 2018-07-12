Travis Scott 'Can't Be More Proud' of Kylie Jenner's 'Billionaire' Forbes Cover Amid Backlash

Travis Scott “can’t be more proud” of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The 27-year-old rapper tweeted a rare tribute to Jenner, 20, on Wednesday, praising the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for her Forbes cover.

Jenner landed on the money magazine’s fourth annual ranking of “America’s 60 Richest Self-Made Women,” published Wednesday. With Forbes predicting that with her Kylie Cosmetics empire is worth $900 million, Jenner’s on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.”

That puts her well past sister Kim Kardashian West, who Forbes estimates is worth $350 million. And she’s likely to beat the record set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.

She did it all in less than three years, selling $29 lip kits — an achievement celebrated by Scott, who shares 5-month old daughter Stormi Webster with Jenner.

“Can’t be more proud,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her cover with a series of heart emoji.

CANT BE MORE PROUD

💛🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/3KFGW6C4nt — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 12, 2018

Scott wasn’t the only member of Jenner’s closer circle shouting praise for the youngest KarJenner.

In fact, they all jumped to social media to praise their little “boss,” with sister Kim, 37, leading the charge by excitedly tweeting her congratulations.

“CONGRATS,” she wrote. “Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY.”

Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊🌊💥💥💥💥🤑🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/PkUNqzMpYa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2018

Momager Kris Jenner, 62, was quick to celebrate the cover, too.

“My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!!” she gushed on Instagram. “I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!”

Khloé Kardashian, 34, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Rob Kardashian, 31, also shared the cover, with Khloé tweeting, “Congratulations boss babe.”

“That’s my sister,” gushed Kourtney on Instagram Stories. Kendall posted the pic on the same platform with a sea of “Boss” labels.

“I am so Proud of my baby Sis @KylieJenner 😇😇😇💙💙,” wrote Rob on Twitter. “Keep going 💪💪 i Love You.”

I am so Proud of my baby Sis @KylieJenner 😇😇😇💙💙 keep going 💪💪 i Love You — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 11, 2018

There was some backlash, however.

Dictionary.com led the charge, tweeting that the Forbes placement of Kylie on the “self-made” list might not actually be in line with the definition of the word.

“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” the site tweeted in response to the story, before shadily quipping: “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Many others quipped that Kyle’s success is not an example of the American dream, but merely symbolic of the culture of celebrity.

“Kylie Jenner on the cover of Forbes is nonsense not just because she was born rich but because she was literally HANDED her influence,” wrote one Twitter user. “She steals people’s work, style, and culture. A doctor gave her her appearance, and her mother keeps her name in the news. Businesswoman my ASS.”

“She was born into extreme wealth that most people will never even be adjacent to,” noted another.

Kylie Jenner on the cover of Forbes is nonsense not just because she was born rich but because she was literally HANDED her influence. She steals people’s work, style, and culture. A doctor gave her her appearance, and her mother keeps her name in the news. Businesswoman my ASS. — The Opinion (@SheraeSpeaks_) July 11, 2018

calling kylie jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it. — gulab jamun (@PedestrianPoet) July 11, 2018

Forbes calling Kylie Jenner a self-made billionaire when she was born into extreme wealth that most people will never even be adjacent to pic.twitter.com/1SF9f8BGRy — Judy Robbins (@_judyrobbins) July 11, 2018

LMAO @Forbes calling @KylieJenner self-made is a joke. coming from a wealthy family that already dominates the fashion and beauty industry doesn't really strike me as self-made, especially when her products are so trash she literally couldn't sell them without her family's fame — sav (@savvtiva) July 11, 2018

“Self-made”? Really? It’s easy to become a billionaire when you’re parents are millionaires…It’s called generational wealth + nepotism. Try Oprah Winfrey, who was raised on a small Mississippi farm by her grandmother, for self-made *whispers Kylie also isn’t a billionaire yet* pic.twitter.com/UQGrJxno8z — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) July 11, 2018

For the love of God, I seriously want to break something when I see the very epitome of privilege described as "self-made". For f*** sake, if you start the 40-yard dash on the 39-yard line, you are NOT self-made. God, this is stupid. https://t.co/bbp63AsbfZ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 11, 2018

After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie has used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business.

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the new mom’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Kylie maintains sole ownership of.

And that’s not even all of her earnings: She also rakes in product endorsements, cashes in her KUWTK paychecks and boasts a Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal.

Kylie credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she told the magazine. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”