Travis Scott 'Can't Be More Proud' of Kylie Jenner's 'Billionaire' Forbes Cover Amid Backlash

Travis Scott “can’t be more proud” of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
The 27-year-old rapper tweeted a rare tribute to Jenner, 20, on Wednesday, praising the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for her Forbes cover.
Jenner landed on the money magazine’s fourth annual ranking of “America’s 60 Richest Self-Made Women,” published Wednesday. With Forbes predicting that with her Kylie Cosmetics empire is worth $900 million, Jenner’s on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.”
That puts her well past sister Kim Kardashian West, who Forbes estimates is worth $350 million. And she’s likely to beat the record set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.
She did it all in less than three years, selling $29 lip kits — an achievement celebrated by Scott, who shares 5-month old daughter Stormi Webster with Jenner.
“Can’t be more proud,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her cover with a series of heart emoji.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Empire Is Worth $900 Million — and She Hasn’t Even Turned 21 Yet
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Scott wasn’t the only member of Jenner’s closer circle shouting praise for the youngest KarJenner.
In fact, they all jumped to social media to praise their little “boss,” with sister Kim, 37, leading the charge by excitedly tweeting her congratulations.
“CONGRATS,” she wrote. “Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY.”
Momager Kris Jenner, 62, was quick to celebrate the cover, too.
“My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!!” she gushed on Instagram. “I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!”
Khloé Kardashian, 34, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Rob Kardashian, 31, also shared the cover, with Khloé tweeting, “Congratulations boss babe.”
“That’s my sister,” gushed Kourtney on Instagram Stories. Kendall posted the pic on the same platform with a sea of “Boss” labels.
“I am so Proud of my baby Sis @KylieJenner 😇😇😇💙💙,” wrote Rob on Twitter. “Keep going 💪💪 i Love You.”
There was some backlash, however.
Dictionary.com led the charge, tweeting that the Forbes placement of Kylie on the “self-made” list might not actually be in line with the definition of the word.
“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” the site tweeted in response to the story, before shadily quipping: “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”
Many others quipped that Kyle’s success is not an example of the American dream, but merely symbolic of the culture of celebrity.
“Kylie Jenner on the cover of Forbes is nonsense not just because she was born rich but because she was literally HANDED her influence,” wrote one Twitter user. “She steals people’s work, style, and culture. A doctor gave her her appearance, and her mother keeps her name in the news. Businesswoman my ASS.”
“She was born into extreme wealth that most people will never even be adjacent to,” noted another.
RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says There’s ‘Nothing Better’ than Holding Her Daughter Stormi: ‘My Little Love’
After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie has used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business.
Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the new mom’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Kylie maintains sole ownership of.
And that’s not even all of her earnings: She also rakes in product endorsements, cashes in her KUWTK paychecks and boasts a Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal.
Kylie credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she told the magazine. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”