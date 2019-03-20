Travis Scott Shares Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner’s Latest Sexy Photo Amid Relationship Drama

Travis Scott has nothing but love for girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The “Astroworld” rapper made his feelings known on Tuesday, when he left a heart-eyes emoji on Jenner’s latest Instagram amid reports that the couple may be on the rocks due to trust issues.

Jenner, 21, shared a sexy snap in which she wore a see-through white T-shirt dress with her green bra and panties visible underneath, captioning it with a green and black heart emoji.

Scott, 27, then commented the loved-up emoji, as captured by Comments By Celebs — his third public display of affection for Jenner in recent weeks.

The rapper previously showed love for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by wearing a Kylie Jenner sweatshirt from her merch shop to a Houston Rockets basketball game March 13, which featured her posing in a sexy lace bra.

He also gave Jenner a shoutout earlier this month during a show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, calling her his “wifey,” a nickname he’s called her many times before, despite the fact that they are not married or engaged.

Reports that the couple’s relationship had hit a rough patch first surfaced in February when TMZ reported that Scott canceled a tour stop in Buffalo, New York, in order to remain in Los Angeles with Jenner after she accused him of cheating.

Scott said on Twitter, however, that the show was canceled due to illness, and his rep strongly denied the claims to PEOPLE that he was unfaithful and that he and Jenner had a fight about cheating. A rep for Jenner had no comment.

A source told PEOPLE this week that relationship strain stems from Scott’s busy travel schedule as he continues his Astroworld Tour.

“Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” the source said. “When he’s around, things are great with them. But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.”

The source added, “Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him. He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”

The couple welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.

The makeup mogul previously brought the tot with her on the first leg of Scott’s tour, and mother and daughter also cheered him on when he performed alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi at the Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta in February.