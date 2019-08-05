Travis Scott Completely Covers Kylie Jenner's House with Roses as Her Birthday Celebrations Commence

Kylie Jenner‘s birthday celebrations have commenced!

On Monday, Jenner, 21, woke up to her house completely covered in red roses all thanks to her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner shared a video of the sweet gesture on Instagram, captioning it “My house is covered in ROSES! @TravisScott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭.”

In the clip, Jenner pans the camera to show her feet walking through the sea of flowers as her and Scott’s daughter Stormi excitedly throws petals in the air in the background.

Jenner also showed off the card Scott, 28, gave her, which reads “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turns 22 on Aug. 10.

Jenner also showed off her rose-filled home on her Instagram Stories. The flowers almost covered her staircase.

“This man covered my house in roses OMG!!!!!!!!” Jenner wrote over the clip that featured Scott’s song “Wake Up” from his album Astroworld.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Scott has showered his lady with love.

Back in November 2018, Jenner came home to a plethora of rose bouquets that were placed in nearly every inch of her home.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video of the romantic gift on Instagram captioning it, “Hella way to end the night 🌹♥️,” in reference to Scott‘s song “Hell of a Night,” which was playing in the background.

In the clip, dozens of bouquets can be seen lining her stairwell, her living and dining rooms, as well as her hallways. In addition to the flowers, lit candles were placed next to the arrangements — making it all the more breathtaking.

Scott also pulled out all the stops for Jenner on Mother’s Day this year.

For the special occasion, Jenner posted several photos and videos documenting her celebration with Scott and their 18-month-old baby girl.

“Yesterday started with a 6am walk with this one,” the proud mom captioned a photo of Stormi in her pajamas outside.

“Then we started our day,” she continued, sharing a video of Stormi, sporting pigtails and a denim skirt, playing in a park.

Waiting for her back at home was a spectacular display of pink and purple flowers, arranged in giant vases alongside her pool. The pool was also covered with giant white balloons.

Then the mother-daughter duo took a dip, with Jenner sharing a sweet photo of herself kissing her baby girl in the pool.

That evening, Scott surprised Jenner with a beachside family dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

“To a private dinner at my favorite place with my family,” she captioned a photo of Stormi staring out at the water. “Thank you @travisscott for the best Mother’s Day.”

And Scott clearly knows his girlfriend’s tastes well: Last but not least, the rapper gifted Jenner with a pink crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, valued at around $50,000.

A source previously told PEOPLE, Scott and Jenner are thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017.