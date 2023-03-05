Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Win — and Impersonates Patrick Mahomes — During 'SNL' Hosting Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Kelsesa Ballerini as musical guest

Published on March 5, 2023 08:33 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13765266hg) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Live from Studio 8H, it's Travis Kelce!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest.

During his opening monologue, which featured numerous cutaways to his family — including older brother Jason Kelce and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce — the NFL star celebrated his 2023 Super Bowl win and revealed that he was nervous about doing the intro on the late-night comedy sketch series.

"But then I remembered, I'm pretty good with words. Like during games, I do these super eloquent pump-up speeches for my teammates" he said, before a video of him repeatedly screaming "More! More! More!" played.

"And sometimes I even do it in my Pat Mahomes voice," Kelce added, then mimicking his fellow Chiefs teammate. "Love you, Pat."

During the show, Kelce took part in various sketches, including one where he played an odd customer at the American Girl Doll store's café, and another where he portrayed SNL cast member Bowan Yang's "straight male friend."

One other moment from the show saw Kelce perform in a parody of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

Ballerini, 29, also made her SNL debut over the weekend, where she performed two songs from her recently released EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which is heavily inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

She first sang "Blindsided," before later taking the stage once more to croon "Penthouse" near the end of the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Share Their Favorite SNL Moment: 'We Were Laughing So Hard Our Wigs Came Off'

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live will return on March 4 with Jenna Ortega as host and The 1975 as musical guest.

