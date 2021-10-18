Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Takes Time for 'Spiritual Maintenance' After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

"Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance," Shanna Moakler posted on her Instagram Story, after ex-husband Travis Barker got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler is focusing on herself amid ex Travis Barker's engagement news.

The former Miss USA, 46, seemingly announced a break from social media on Monday, after the Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian. "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance," Moakler posted on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a quote attributed to late rap legend Tupac Shakur, which read, "Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f---."

Barker proposed to Kardashian, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, Calif., on Sunday. He got down on one knee on the beach, in the middle of a massive heart-shaped floral arrangement surrounded by candles. "Forever," Kardashian captioned photos of the special moment.

"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a source revealed to PEOPLE. "The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."

"Kourtney is of course ecstatic," the insider added. "She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

Moakler had her tattoo of Travis' name removed in May, shortly after telling PEOPLE she has "no ill will" toward her ex and Kardashian. "I'm really, genuinely happy for him," she said at the time.

"I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father," Moakler added. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

The former Playboy Playmate of the Month noted that although she's "very much over my ex," she did find their ongoing social media parade of PDA to be "weird."

"The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird," she added.