During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner got emotional recounting her future son-in-law's heartfelt gesture

Travis Barker Went to Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave to Ask Permission to Marry Daughter Kourtney

This article contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Travis Barker made sure that both of Kourtney Kardashian's parents knew of his plans to propose to the Poosh founder late last year.

During Thursday's episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, fans got to see more of the moment when Travis, 46, telephoned Kris Jenner asking for permission to marry her 43-year-old daughter.

While recounting the emotional phone call with daughter Kim Kardashian ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, Kris revealed that Travis had gone out of his way to also ask Kourtney and Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., for his blessing.

"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," Kris, 66, said while getting her makeup done in Kim's dressing room. "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it."

Robert Kardashian (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) ; Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia); Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) From left: Robert Kardashian Sr., Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Ron Galella Collection/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Through her tears, Kris added: "It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married."

"That's really crazy that she hasn't been married before," said Kim, 41, before joking, "While I've had enough for all of us!"

Robert Sr. died at age 59 on Sept. 30, 2003, less than eight weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. In addition to Kim and Kourtney, he also shared daughter Khloé Kardashian and son Rob Kardashian Jr. with Kris.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Later in the episode, Kourtney's sisters couldn't help but discuss how her ex, Scott Disick — with whom she shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — would likely react to her upcoming engagement.

"He's gonna have a hard time, but ... they can't put their life on hold just to tiptoe around him," Khloé, 37, told Ellen DeGeneres ahead of an appearance on her talk show.

"No, no, I don't think so either," DeGeneres, 64, responded. "I just think it's gonna be [hard], especially because she said she didn't want to get married."

"That's the part that I feel bad about," Khloé said. "But I don't know, you snooze you lose."

Then, while driving to Santa Barbara together for Kourtney's surprise proposal, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also addressed the situation.

"I wonder if Scott knows," Kylie, 24, said on their road trip.

"I know, it worries me sometimes because I just don't know how stable he is right now," Kendall, 26, noted. "I haven't spoken to him on that sort of a level in a long time, so I don't know where he's at in his mental health."

Echoing sister Khloé's earlier sentiments, Kylie added, "Kourtney obviously has to continue to live her life and be happy."

Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: David Becker/WireImage

Kourtney and Travis' engagement wasn't the only dramatic aspect of Thursday's episode. The Blink-182 drummer also ran into some challenges when he discovered that Kourtney's IVF egg retrieval was scheduled for the same day that he was planning to propose in Santa Barbara.

"He goes, 'Do you think she'll be able to come to Montecito on Sunday night?' I said, 'I don't know,' " Kris recalled to Khloé. "He has to do it on the 17th. That's the whole point of all of this, is that it's their anniversary, and this throws a whole wrench in [their plans]. He's beside himself."

"I don't know if the engagement will happen on Sunday," Kris added.

Though the pair offered to brainstorm some alternative ideas for the proposal, it was later revealed that Kourtney's egg retrieval had been pushed to another day, allowing for Travis to carry on with his initial plans.

As fans know, the couple got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California on Oct. 17, 2021. He popped the question on the beach at sunset surrounded by candles and roses in the shape of a heart.

"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there," a family friend revealed to PEOPLE at the time.