Travis Barker Surprises Kourtney Kardashian with Giant Mickey and Minnie Mouse for Valentine's Day
Kourtney Kardashian is basking in the romance this Valentine's Day.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, showed off the early gift from fiancé Travis Barker, who surprised her on Saturday. "I walked into this," Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story.
She showed off the life-size statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in her home, which were surrounded by a huge arrangement of red roses and candles, plus even more flowers dangling from the ceiling.
Kardashian previously accompanied her 7-year-old son Reign Aston to a Valentine's Day-themed dance, sharing a boomerang of herself bending down to kiss her adorable tuxedo-clad date on the cheek.
The Poosh founder donned a black top printed with red guitars, which she complemented with red pants that zipped open into bell bottoms. Kardashian finished the look with a pair of chunky red platform heels and a matching leather Chanel clutch.
She also shares son Mason Dash, 12, and daughter Penelope Scott, 9, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.
Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October when the Blink-182 drummer, 46, popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. PEOPLE previously confirmed their high-profile relationship in January 2020.
"She's over the moon," a source told PEOPLE in December of the romance. "They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."
The insider added that Kardashian loves the way Barker treats her kids. "He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," they said. "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."
Barker co-parents son Landon Asher, 18, and daughter Alabama Luella, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also remains close to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whom she shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.