"My whole life," Kourtney Kardashian responded to boyfriend Travis Barker in the sweet Instagram comments

Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian He Wants to 'Laugh with You for the Rest of My Life'

A couple who laughs together, stays together.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a gallery of recent memories on Instagram with the caption, "skies n' stuff," including one brief clip smiling and holding hands with boyfriend Travis Barker at a table.

In the comment section, the musician, 45, wrote, "Laugh with you for the rest of my life." The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum responded, "my whole life."

The couple will soon celebrate their first anniversary, as sources told PEOPLE in January that Kourtney, 42, and Barker had been dating "for about a month or two." After publicly confirming their relationship around Valentine's Day, the stars have engaged in PDA on a number of occasions.

"I love their relationship," said Kim, 40. "They've grown so much together. ... Just to think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for like, a decade!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty

Host DeGeneres then joked about how Barker and Kourtney haven't been able to "keep their hands off each other" since going public with their relationship. "They are at each other like it's the last time they're going to see each other, all the time!" she said.

Laughing, Kim said the couple's PDA is "so cute."

"It's a lot, but it's so cute," Kim continued. "You know what? That's what they do, and it's so cute. And I love love, so I love them."

Following Barker's recent trip to Europe with Kourtney, the musician opened up about how the Poosh founder has been a positive influence in his life. (He recently flew with her for the first time since surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008.)