Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Public Poster of' The Kardashians' Show

The Blink-182 rocker recently opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside the reality star

By
Published on September 24, 2022 04:35 PM
Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Public Poster for The Kardashians Show: 'I Don't Care How Dirty'. https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Photo: Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker is displaying his love for Kourtney Kardashian in various ways.

In an Instagram Story posted by the reality star on Friday — which was later shared by the musician — the Blink-182 drummer can be seen planting a kiss on the public banner featuring his wife. The poster was exhibited to promote the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kardashian, 43, also shared a quote from Barker, 46, in the caption which she seemed to find hilarious, writing, "I don't care how dirty that is, that's my wife."

Travis Barker and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>
Gotham/GC Images

Earlier this week, the rocker — who was hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis this summer — opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside Kardashian.

"Our friendship and our relationship was started 10 years ago and I think we were both really into wellness," Barker said while celebrating his Barker Wellness skincare launch at Nobu Malibu. "We were both really into eating healthy, working out, and being great parents."

Barker is dad to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23. After tying the knot with Kardashian in May, his blended family with the POOSH founder now includes her children — daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7.

The couple stays fit whether they are at home or on the road.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We have matcha in bed every morning, no matter where we're at, we're at a hotel, we're traveling," he told PEOPLE. "We work out. We walk or run three miles a day."

They also watch what they eat — or don't eat: Barker has been a vegetarian since he was 13. "I've been vegan for 16 years," he explained. "[Kourtney's] 99% vegan, which I love. There's no fur. There's no meat. There's no fish. My baby just needs to give up cheese, pretty much, and butter," he said jokingly.

When it comes to staying in shape, he said that functional fitness is a big part of his routine.

"I have a show coming up, so I'll do a lot of functional training. I'll run. I'll do a lot of battle ropes," he explained. "I want to be in shape, but it's also like, how can I play drums better? How can I not get tired? How can I be strong for my kids? How can I be better at Muay Thai? I think of all those things. And I just try to have my workout routine support all those things."

After telling PEOPLE that he also "would love to do a marathon one day," Barker explained fitness is just one component of his holistic approach to wellness.

"Wellness means to me... I think there's millions of people around the world that think you don't have to pay for what you eat or how you neglect your body and how you neglect your health," he shared. "And I feel like at some point you got to pay up, and wellness has always been that for me."

"But I think you can get all the surgeries you want to look a certain way. You've got to pay your debt at some point," he continued. "I've always told my kids, just be healthy, drink water, don't use products that are toxic. I don't know. Just try to steer them in the right direction as much as I can."

Related Articles
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Send Travis Barker a Massive Bouquet of Roses After Hospitalization
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Husband Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work'
Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Penelope and Reign 
Travis Barker Shares Father's Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign 
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Travis Barker Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him 'Once a Month' for a Year Ahead of Their 3 Weddings
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Daring plant based chicken campaign
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feed Each Other Vegan Chicken in Seductive New Campaign
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Machine Gun Kelly Says He 'Called It from the Beginning' with Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
kourtney kardashian; travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Photos Together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids React to PDA with Travis Barker: 'Can You Guys Not Kiss in French'
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kissing on a boat in Portofino. 20 May 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in Italy Ahead of Their Wedding Weekend
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Beaming' at Travis Barker Wedding: 'She Feels Beyond Lucky,' Source Says
Santa Barbara, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman and she just tied the knot with Travis Barker and this time, they're truly man and wife in the eyes of the law. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married: Source
The Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Want to Have a Baby in New 'The Kardashians' Trailer
Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) in a Lavish Ceremony in Italy