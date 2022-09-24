Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Public Poster of' The Kardashians' Show

Travis Barker is displaying his love for Kourtney Kardashian in various ways.

In an Instagram Story posted by the reality star on Friday — which was later shared by the musician — the Blink-182 drummer can be seen planting a kiss on the public banner featuring his wife. The poster was exhibited to promote the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kardashian, 43, also shared a quote from Barker, 46, in the caption which she seemed to find hilarious, writing, "I don't care how dirty that is, that's my wife."

Earlier this week, the rocker — who was hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis this summer — opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside Kardashian.

"Our friendship and our relationship was started 10 years ago and I think we were both really into wellness," Barker said while celebrating his Barker Wellness skincare launch at Nobu Malibu. "We were both really into eating healthy, working out, and being great parents."

Barker is dad to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23. After tying the knot with Kardashian in May, his blended family with the POOSH founder now includes her children — daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7.

The couple stays fit whether they are at home or on the road.

"We have matcha in bed every morning, no matter where we're at, we're at a hotel, we're traveling," he told PEOPLE. "We work out. We walk or run three miles a day."

They also watch what they eat — or don't eat: Barker has been a vegetarian since he was 13. "I've been vegan for 16 years," he explained. "[Kourtney's] 99% vegan, which I love. There's no fur. There's no meat. There's no fish. My baby just needs to give up cheese, pretty much, and butter," he said jokingly.

When it comes to staying in shape, he said that functional fitness is a big part of his routine.

"I have a show coming up, so I'll do a lot of functional training. I'll run. I'll do a lot of battle ropes," he explained. "I want to be in shape, but it's also like, how can I play drums better? How can I not get tired? How can I be strong for my kids? How can I be better at Muay Thai? I think of all those things. And I just try to have my workout routine support all those things."

After telling PEOPLE that he also "would love to do a marathon one day," Barker explained fitness is just one component of his holistic approach to wellness.

"Wellness means to me... I think there's millions of people around the world that think you don't have to pay for what you eat or how you neglect your body and how you neglect your health," he shared. "And I feel like at some point you got to pay up, and wellness has always been that for me."

"But I think you can get all the surgeries you want to look a certain way. You've got to pay your debt at some point," he continued. "I've always told my kids, just be healthy, drink water, don't use products that are toxic. I don't know. Just try to steer them in the right direction as much as I can."