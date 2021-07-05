Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend

Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian During Fourth of July Trip to Disneyland with His Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their first Fourth of July together at the happiest place on Earth.

On Sunday, the couple took a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with Barker's kids Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In one of the shots posted to Barker's Instagram Story, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, gives his girlfriend a kiss on the head while the pair and his kids stand in front of a group of stormtroopers. Kardashian's youngest son Reign, 6, was also at the amusement park.

The musician additionally posted a snap of his two teenagers riding the carousel together.

Kardashian, 42, noted that she and her boyfriend wore matching black converse sneakers on the outing, posting a picture to her Story of their feet next to one another while sitting down.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The couple and their kids finished out the fun-filled day with an extravagant firework show at the park, sharing several videos of the spectacular to their Stories.

Barker and Kardashian are not shy about showing off their love — they previously shared a set of PDA-filled photos on Instagram last month.

The Poosh founder captioned a set of makeout photos, which appeared to be taken in a recording studio, with an array of different emojis, and Barker shared the post on his own Instagram Story.

In the comments section, Barker responded to the steamy photos, writing, "My baby❤️‍🔥," as Khloé Kardashian chimed in, adding, "🥵🥵🥵🥵."

Elsewhere, Addison Rae commented a string of fire emojis as Barker's daughter, Alabama commented, "My favorite couple ❤️."

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family.