Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Says Kourtney Kardashian Including Kids in Wedding Was a 'Beautiful Gesture'

Shanna Moakler is wishing her ex-husband Travis Barker and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian the best.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum recently shared her feelings on the Blink-182 drummer's wedding to the Poosh founder, and she also discussed her connection to Barker moving forward.

"I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage," she said in a statement to Us Weekly. "I will continue to only want the best for my children."

While Moakler, 47, wasn't in attendance at the pair's intimate Italian wedding on Sunday, she commented on Kardashian's decision to make Moakler's daughters — Alabama Barker and Atiana de la Hoya — bridesmaids in the ceremony. "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair."

Her son, Landon Barker, was also included in the wedding. Moakler added she was glad the children "looked happy and got to see Italy."

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008. They welcomed Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, together, and Barker has remained close with his former 23-year-old stepdaughter, de la Hoya.

Barker is now the stepfather of Kardashian's three kids with Scott Disick: Mason, 12; Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

This is the third recent wedding for Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 43. The pair tied the knot in a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas chapel in April and were legally married at a California courthouse before traveling to Italy for their extravagant third celebration.

Though the soon-to-be newlyweds didn't have a marriage license at the time of their Vegas ceremony, Moakler wished them well.