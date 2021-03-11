"I want him to be happy and if she makes him happy, I think that's awesome," the actress and model said of the reality star

Shanna Moakler Has No 'Ill Will' Towards Ex Travis Barker's New Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler is setting the record straight.

The 45-year-old actress and model opened up about her relationship with her ex, Travis Barker, and his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Of the reports that she recently threw shade at Kardashian, 41, on social media, Moakler said, "I honestly had no bad intentions whatsoever. Travis and I haven't been together for almost a decade. We co-parent, we're friends."

"I don't know anything about his personal life like that," she continued. "We're not as close like that anymore. It's been 10 years. He has his own world going on, and I have my own world."

Moakler added: "Do I want him to be happy? Absolutely. I want him to be happy and if she makes him happy, I think that's awesome."

Last month, Moakler liked a comment on Instagram saying Barker, 45, had "downgraded big time," according to BuzzFeed News. Moakler told ET she doesn't remember intentionally hitting "like."

"Sadly, I guess that I liked a comment on social media. I honestly don't remember liking that comment. Sometimes when I'm on my social media, I'll like all the fans' comments, I just kinda go down and like everything," she said. "And I guess I liked a comment that was disparaging."

"When I saw the headlines, I was like, 'What is this?' I had to go back and look at it," she continued. "I didn't even realize people were looking at things I hearted. I was trying to be supportive of my fan base and didn't even realize it. I will from now on."

Moakler also told ET that she hasn't met Kardashian, but wishes the star and her ex "a long-lasting relationship."

"As long as she's good to my children, this is the biggest point that I keep saying. And my kids like her," she said, referring to her three kids with the Blink-182 drummer: Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

"That's all I care about. My kids are happy. They're happy. I have my own things going on and and and I think it's great," she continued. "I wish them all the best."

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Barker had been "dating for about a month or two," adding that "they've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic."

Earlier this week, a source said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, was "ready for a relationship with a more mature guy."