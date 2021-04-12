Travis Barker Tags Kourtney Kardashian in Flirty Post: 'All Day I Dream About Sex w/ You'
Commenters on Travis Barker's video set Instagram post associated his sexy caption with Korn's 1997 song, "A.D.I.D.A.S."
Travis Barker's attraction to Kourtney Kardashian couldn't be more clear.
In a Saturday post to his Instagram account, the Blink-182 rocker shared a photo of himself at the drums on set of a music video, accompanied by a caption many commenters recognized as lyrics to nu-metal band Korn's 1997 hit, "A.D.I.D.A.S."
"All day I dream about sex w/ you," wrote Barker, 45, tagging Kardashian, 41, in the photo.
The drummer shared footage from the colorful, balloon-filled set of the music video to his feed one day earlier, which showed him banging out a drum solo as a young man sat in front of him, bobbing his head and flipping off the camera.
"HOLLYWOOD SUCKS," Barker captioned the clip.
In January, a source confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship to PEOPLE, and the couple made it Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend, long after they first bonded over their kids.
Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella, 15, son Landon Asher, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 8, with ex Scott Disick.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating, and that he had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family.
"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the insider said in January. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently celebrated her first Easter with her boyfriend and famous family in Palm Springs, California.
Ahead of the April 4 holiday, they also embarked on a snowy getaway with their respective children to Deer Valley, Utah.
The two have made their affection for each other clear as of late, like with Barker's new tattoo that showed the oldest Kardashian sibling's name written above his left nipple.
Kardashian also revealed last week that Barker had even braided her hair during their time together. She captioned one snapshot that showed off her pleated style with lyrics from Ariana Grande's hit single "34+35": "Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight."