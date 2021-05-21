Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the 'Love of My Life' After Family Disneyland Trip

Travis Barker is head over heels for Kourtney Kardashian!

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, left a sweet note to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, on Thursday after the pair took a trip to Disneyland with family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a picture of himself holding his girlfriend's hand while riding the King Arthur Carousel, Barker wrote in the caption, "Happiest Place On Earth 🌍."

"happiest ❤️," Kardashian responded in the comments section, prompting the musician to reply, "with the love of my life."

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Credit: Instagram

In his Instagram post, Barker also shared photos of 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17 year-old son Landon Asher and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — visiting the California theme park.

"Favorite ❤️," Alabama wrote, while Atiana commented with two white heart emoji.

In January, a source confirmed Barker and Kardashian's relationship to PEOPLE, and the couple made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Utah, the pair haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

Earlier this month, Barker got a tattoo of the phrase "I love you" written in Kardashian's handwriting. The unique design was debuted on Kardashian's Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Gives Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian a Lavish Gift for Mother's Day

"I tattoo," Kardashian captioned pictures of herself inking the words on her beau's forearm. The Poosh founder also by Barker's side when he recently had a skull tattooed on the back of his hand.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker "often spoils" Kardashian.