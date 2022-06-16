On Hulu's The Kardashians, Travis Barker suggested that he "should just have a celebration of weddings" with Kourtney Kardashian before they exchanged vows in three separate ceremonies

Travis Barker Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him 'Once a Month' for a Year Ahead of Their 3 Weddings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in three separate ceremonies — but the rocker apparently wanted to have even more weddings.

During Thursday's first season finale of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared Travis's wedding aspirations as the couple rode in a car with Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year," said Kourtney, 43, as Kris, 66, replied, "Oh wow. Like, for real?"

"For real," responded Travis, 46. "Like, we should just have a celebration of weddings."

In a separate interview, Kourtney said she "was never that girl who had the vision of the wedding or thought about getting married."

Kris, on the other hand, had many ideas on how to make the numerous occasions memorable affairs.

"We could do a wedding special," the mother of six told the cameras. "We could even get Wolfgang Puck and mini crème brûlées and cacio e pepe."

Toward the end of Thursday's episode, Kourtney reflected on her future with Travis further.

"I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and I'm focusing on now and on the future," she said. "I wanna show this beautiful relationship that I'm in."

