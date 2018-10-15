Transparent Is Officially Ending After Season 5 Following Jeffrey Tambor's Firing

Transparent will end its fifth and final season with a musical episode.

Series creator Jill Soloway revealed the news in a New York Times profile, announcing that the Amazon series will conclude with a two-hour musical installment to be shot later this year and airing next fall.

“This idea of music rescuing our family was all there,” Soloway said. “So we’re like, Let’s just keep blowing on the flame. The Pfeffermans will live on, and that’s what kept us going.”

“It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway added. “A little Yentl.”

Transparent made headlines earlier this year after allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment were brought against series lead Jeffrey Tambor.

Tambor, 74, was fired from the show in February, almost three months after being accused of sexually harassing Van Barnes, his former assistant, and Trace Lysette, an actress on the series. Tambor has denied the allegations.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in May, Tambor admitted to having lifelong anger issues but continued to deny the allegations that prompted his firing.

Tambor said Barnes’ claims that he observed her sleeping naked are completely fabricated. According to THR, when asked to address other specific allegations, including propositioning and physical touching her, he grew “reticent.”

“I don’t want to characterize them,” he said. “What I said was that she was a disgruntled assistant. I think that was generous of me. I dispute her account. I did raise my voice at times, I was moody at times, there were times when I was tactless. But as for the other stuff, absolutely not.”

Soloway told the Times the two parties have not spoken since his firing.