Disney+ Releases Trailer for New Animated Series Featuring Chadwick Boseman's Final Marvel Role

The beloved actor died last August following a four-year battle with colon cancer

Disney just gave fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman's final turn as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Friday, Disney+ released a two-minute trailer for new animated series What If…?, which explores what might have happened if some scenes of Marvel's biggest films panned out differently.

In the clip, an alternate version of his Black Panther character Prince T'Challa of Wakanda is turned into Star-Lord by Yondu, rather than Peter Quill, per the original storyline.

Boseman died last August at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The series will feature animated versions of many of the MCU's biggest characters, including Thor and Peggy Carter, all voiced by their longtime portrayers.

Meanwhile, production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially begun 10 months after Boseman's death.

In December, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the role of T'Challa would not be recast, leaving the films to explore other characters introduced in the original hit movie.

Feige is "clearly very emotional" about moving forward with the franchise without Boseman, but is confident the sequel will come together "in a way that would make Chad proud."

"But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans," Feige said Tuesday night during a Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler offered similar sentiments in April while reconstructing the Wakanda Forever script.

"I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie," Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired."