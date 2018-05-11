Watch the First Trailer for Ali Wong's Mother's Day Netflix Special, Hard Knock Wife

Ali Wong is returning to Netflix with a new special, and the very pregnant comedian is getting real about all things motherhood just weeks before welcoming her second child.

In Hard Knock Wife, the “always unapologetic and nasty” first-time mom talks about on “why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be, including the challenges of breastfeeding, balancing family and career post-pregnancy, and why all women deserve three years of paid maternity leave,” Netflix said in a press release — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at her set.

“My life has changed dramatically, because a year ago, nobody knew who the f— I was,” she jokes as the crowd roars with laughter in the special’s trailer. “Now, I make a lot more money than my husband. My mom is very concerned that he is going to leave me out of intimidation. I had to explain to her that the only kind of man that would leave a woman who makes more money is the kind of man that doesn’t like free money.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Wong was also pregnant while filming her 2016 special Baby Cobra, where she covered everything from her sexual adventures, hoarding, the rocky road to pregnancy and why feminism is terrible.

Filmed at Toronto’s Winter Garden Theatre, the one-hour special premieres globally on Mother’s Day (Sunday) on Netflix. And don’t forget to pick up a present for mom (Ali recommends a nice bottle of whiskey)!