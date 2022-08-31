Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer 'the Absolute Best' amid His 'Chicago P.D.' Exit News

Tracy Spiridakos is showing the love for her on-screen husband, Jesse Lee Soffer, following news of his departure from Chicago P.D.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a selfie with her longtime costar and a sweet tribute acknowledging the announcement.

"I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," she began. "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever"

Soffer, 38, who plays Detective Jay Halstead in the police drama, confirmed the news that season 10 would be his last on Twitter Monday.

"This is sad but true," he wrote, confirming a Variety report. "Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

In a statement to the outlet, the actor thanked the cast and crew on the show he's been a part of for a decade.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer said in a statement to the outlet.

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he added. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Soffer is one of the show's leading names and an original cast member of the series, which premiered in 2014.

He's also appeared in the One Chicago crossovers, including 18 episodes of Chicago Fire and 28 episodes of Chicago Med, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Soffer didn't disclose why he's leaving the series, and has no upcoming projects listed on IMDb.

Season 10 of Chicago P.D. premieres Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.