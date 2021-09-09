Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. Returns for Season 4 This Fall — See the Teaser Trailer!
The TBS series' fourth season premieres Oct. 26
Tracy Morgan is gearing up for his return to The Last O.G.!
PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the anticipated fourth season of the hit TBS series is set to premiere on Oct. 26.
In the teaser set to "Colors" by Black Pumas, Morgan's character Tray Barker reflects on his journey as a montage of scenes from his past flash across the screen.
"I did 15 years," Tray says in the narration as he looks straight to the camera. "The day I stepped out [was] the first step toward a second chance."
"Every step forward has come with two steps back," he continues. "But there's some things being locked up can't take away. Being an O.G. is one of them. Old school has already taught me how to survive, this new school world has taught me to be a man. Now, it's time to pass along this knowledge to people around me."
After the show's third season concluded with Tray falling victim to a violent attack, season 4 will pick up with "his personal reawakening," according to a description from the network.
"[Tray will have] a fresh perspective on his community, new goals and a distinct set of challenges. It's a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves."
Along with Morgan, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland and Anna Maria Horsford also star in the series. Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph is also joining the show for season 4, and Janet Hubert will appear as a guest star.
It was previously announced that original cast member Tiffany Haddish would not be returning to her role as Shannon "Shay-Shay" Birkeland.
The Last O.G, created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, premiered on TBS in 2018. The series follows ex-con Tray after he's released from prison on good behavior.
The Last O.G returns Oct. 26 with back-to-back episodes on TBS.
- Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. Returns for Season 4 This Fall — See the Teaser Trailer!