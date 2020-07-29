Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan Wollover Split After Almost 5 Years of Marriage

The pair wed in August 2015 in an intimate and moving ceremony, which came 14 months after a horrific highway crash left Tracy Morgan fighting for his life

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover are separating, PEOPLE confirms.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan tells PEOPLE in a statement released through his spokesperson on Wednesday.

The 30 Rock star, 51, and Wollover, 33, share one daughter: 7-year-old Maven Sonae. He is also dad to adult sons Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

The actor-comedian announced his engagement to Wollover on the Emmys red carpet in September 2012, and after a long engagement, the couple wed in August 2015 in an intimate and moving ceremony.

Their nuptials came 14 months after a horrific highway crash left him fighting for his life.

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck slammed into Morgan's limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike. The crash killed his friend and collaborator, comedian James McNair, 62, and left the funnyman wheelchair-bound for five months.

"After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life," Wollover said at the time of marrying Morgan. "We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it."

Last June, on the five-year anniversary of the car accident, Morgan reflected on the tragedy and thanked his wife and children for helping him get "back on my feet."

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. I thank GOD for my family," he wrote on Twitter. "I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance."

News of their split comes over two months after Morgan spoke with PEOPLE about what life had been like at home for the actor and his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're taking this time to get closer — loving more and being patient with each other," the Last O.G.star told PEOPLE in May of being hunkered down in their suburban New Jersey home. "My life is always so busy, so now I get time to just be with my family."

"Morgan, who called COVID-19 an "equalizer" that showed the world "we are all in this together," added that he looked forward to the end of quarantine.