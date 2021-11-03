For the spooky season, the 52-year-old comedian turned his basement into a haunted house for 8-year-old daughter Maven Sonae, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Wollover

Tracy Morgan Turned His Basement into a Haunted House for Halloween: 'I Don't Go Down There'

Star of “The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Wednesday, November 3. In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Tracy Morgan's basement isn't for the faint of heart — at least not during Halloween!

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday, the star of The Last O.G. revealed he doesn't hold back during the holiday.

"Every year, I do that for her and her friends at school. I turn the whole basement – the whole basement becomes a haunted house," explained Morgan, 52.

"It's very scary down there. I don't go down there," he admitted. "You got It the clown and his eyes are lighting up and I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' So, I go down every morning to work out in my gym with my trainer, then I'm upstairs."

The 30 Rock alum also revealed he pulls out all the stops for Christmas.

"Every year, I do the Christmas thing, too. I have a Black Santa Claus down there," he said, referring to himself in costume.

Even when it's not the holiday season, Morgan revealed his home is incredibly luxurious. The New Jersey mansion, which was featured in PEOPLE in 2019, has a bowling alley and barbershop for added convenience.

"It sounds like you never want to leave your house," Degeneres joked.

"I never have to. I built it so I don't have to leave. I love being in my home," replied Morgan.

The dad of four, who also shares sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid with his ex-wife Sabina even upgraded his pool house into a shark aquarium, where he recently added two Australian reef sharks. "They're puppies, and they get big," Morgan said.

Appearing on the Today show Tuesday, the actor spoke with Hoda Kotb about recovering from the 2014 highway crash that left him fighting for his life, getting choked up at one point in the interview when talking about Maven Sonae.

"She's very close to me. We're very close. That's my baby. She's my greatest costar ever. Ever," he said, referencing her role on the upcoming season of his television series The Last O.G.

Kotb asked, "Just saying her name, why does that bring all these emotions out?"