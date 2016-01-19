Tracy Morgan says his "star players," his wife and daughter, inspired him to get well

Tracy Morgan says he survived and recovered from the deadly bus crash because of his “star players”: his wife and daughter.

The 47-year-old comedian stopped by the The Tonight Show on Monday, and told host Jimmy Fallon about how his 2-year-old daughter Maven gave him the strength he needed to recover.

“That’s the reason why I survived, for her, for her and my wife. They my star players,” he said.

“She said ‘dada’ when I came home,” Morgan revealed.

“I remember, I was in that wheelchair and I seen her. She was 14 months and I seen her take her first steps. And it inspired me to get out the wheelchair and take my first steps.”

He and his toddler had even more in common, though, he said.

“One day I saw her running down the hall in a doo-doo pamper [diaper] and I started running down the hall wearing my doo-doo pamper,” he joked. “I was still pooping on myself I liked pooping on myself.”

The heartwarming comments come more than a year after the deadly 2014 crash that left one dead and Morgan severely injured and in a coma.

In addition to gushing about his daughter and wife, Megan Wollover, the comedian told Fallon that a lot has changed since he emerged from his coma.