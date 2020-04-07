Tracy Morgan Jokes About His 'Quarantine' Sex Life, Wants His Sharks Tested for Coronavirus

Image zoom

It’s safe to say Tracy Morgan took Hoda Kotb by surprise during his live Today show interview on Tuesday.

The comedian made a virtual appearance on the NBC morning show to promote the season premiere of his TBS series, The Last O.G. Kotb, 55, opened the interview by asking Morgan, 51, what life has been like at home for the actor and his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh, well, me and my wife have been quarantining in here for like, three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times,” said Morgan, who has been married to Megan Wollover since 2015. “Every week she got pregnant.”

“Okay,” Kotb said with a laugh.

“And also, we’re role-playing a lot now,” Morgan continued. “She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life, and I mean anything.”

“Okay, well, you are a creative one,” Kotb replied, staring down at her notes. The anchor then tried to steer the conversation elsewhere, but Morgan interrupted her, shifting gears to discuss his pets.

“This tiger at the Bronx Zoo got me scared,” he said, referring to the tiger at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo in New York that tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “So I’m going to get all my pets tested. I’m getting my sharks tested, I’m getting my moray eel tested. I just bought a 600-lb. silverback gorilla, I’m going to take him down to the New York Presbyterian and get him tested.”

Kotb was clearly confused, but Morgan insisted he was being “for real.” He showed off his N95 mask, joking, “I finally feel like a real surgeon.”

Morgan got serious when discussing the healthcare workers at the frontline of the pandemic, reflecting on his own time in the hospital after he lost a friend and almost died himself in a car crash in 2014.

“I spent a lot of time in the hospital,” he said. “I know what goes on in there, and I know these people, they work hard to take care of you. I’m very proud of them. They’re my heroes.”

“The struggle is real. Right now, we’re struggling,” he continued. “People want to criticize the president, but imagine being the president of a country and having your country get sick? So it’s difficult for him. We all got to pull together as people, now. Now is not the time for blame, and all these other things, and anger.”

“We’ve got to just be together,” he added. “We’ve got to all stay safe, nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do to protect our kids and our pets.”

