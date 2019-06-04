Tracy Morgan Involved in Car Accident While Driving $2M Bugatti 5 Years After Near-Fatal Crash

Tracy Morgan was involved in a car accident in New York City on Tuesday — almost exactly five years after he lost a friend and almost died himself when a Walmart truck crashed into their limo.

“Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all,” he tweeted.

TMZ reports that the comedian, 50, had just bought a 2012 Bugatti Veyron at Manhattan Motorcars when a Honda SUV tried to make a last-minute turn and sideswiped Morgan’s new $2 million car. PEOPLE confirmed that the accident occurred.

According to Page Six, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on 10th Avenue and 42nd Street.

“He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” witness Chris Ricciardelli told Page Six. “He just bought it … and it’s pretty scraped up.”

According to Ricciardelli, Morgan said “his left hip was hurting him.”

Witnesses told Page Six that Morgan left on his own and was not transported to the hospital.

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck driver collided into Morgan’s limo bus in New Jersey, resulting in the death of comedian James “Jimmy Mac” McNair and landing Morgan and several others in intensive care. The driver hadn’t slept in more than 24 hours.

In 2017, Morgan told PEOPLE that the accident motivated him to continue his career.

“I got hit by a truck, it was a great story. So that’s what happened. I had a story to tell,” he said ahead of his Netflix special Staying Alive.

“When anything ever bad happened to me I made it funny and I turned it good,” he added. “This was a bad thing that happened to me. I wanted to tell my story, but I also want to continue my standup career because all the great things that ever happened to me in my life came through standup.”